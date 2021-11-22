Iron Gate Cafe reacts to being ranked top Albany breakfast spot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tripadvisor recently named them top-ranked breakfast spot in Albany. Established in 2004, Iron Gate Cafe has been a staple in the community for more than 15 years.

“It feels great I mean I have the hardest working crew in Albany and it made us feel really good all the work is paying off,” said Kevin Dively, the owner.

On Monday, we’re taking you inside the 🥇 breakfast spot in #Albany – according to @Tripadvisor!



From the farmhouse hash to the eggs bennie, the Ch10 gals are no stranger to this place! 🥞🍳🥓 #WakeUpWith10 @WTEN https://t.co/t6szGlZeU3 pic.twitter.com/Tifswz0vJO — Cassie Hudson🧣 (@casshudson) November 18, 2021

With indoor and outdoor seating, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or brunch any day of the week. Most popular item on their menu? According to the staff, the farmhouse hash.

Iron Gate Cafe is located on Washington Avenue and open Wednesday – Monday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.