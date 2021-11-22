Iron Gate Cafe reacts to being ranked top Albany breakfast spot

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iron Gate Cafe ranked top breakfast in Albany by Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tripadvisor recently named them top-ranked breakfast spot in Albany. Established in 2004, Iron Gate Cafe has been a staple in the community for more than 15 years.

“It feels great I mean I have the hardest working crew in Albany and it made us feel really good all the work is paying off,” said Kevin Dively, the owner.

With indoor and outdoor seating, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or brunch any day of the week. Most popular item on their menu? According to the staff, the farmhouse hash.

Iron Gate Cafe is located on Washington Avenue and open Wednesday – Monday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19