GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department confirm a 17-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the hand on the parking lot of Crossgates Mall, between UNO Pizzeria & Grill and Best Buy, on Sunday. Police confirm the investigation is active and believe it to be an isolated incident.

At approximately 2:51pm the Guilderland Police Department received a call for a 17-year-old female teenager that had been shot in the hand in the parking lot of Crossgates Mall near Best Buy. All suspects fled prior to police arrival, according to police. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Crossgates is no stranger to violence. Dating back to 2016, Guilderland PD has responded to three calls related to incidents of shots fired. When NEWS10 asked a representative from Crossgates about how they enforce safety at the mall, they referred us to the Guilderland Police Department for a comment.

Pyramid Management Group owns Crossgates in addition to Destiny USA, a mall in Syracuse. They did not return our request for a comment regarding Sunday’s shooting incident.