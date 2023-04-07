ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany community is still dealing with the aftermath of two significant fires that took place in the past few weeks.

The Red Cross is assisting 17 people affected by a fire that broke out on Grand Street early Wednesday morning. Three apartment buildings and a vacant structure were demolished. Officials said everyone got out safely thanks to the quick actions of two city employees who alerted the impacted residents.

Demolition is ongoing at the site of the former Doane Stuart school in Albany after much of the building was destroyed in a massive fire.

Fighting fires is costly. Albany officials said the Doane Stuart fire cost the city $300,000, and the Grand Street fire cost the city $420,000.