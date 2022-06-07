ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced Monday that it has joined the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce. The Capital Region Chamber, as it is formally known, consists of 2,800 businesses and organizations with the mission to be a unifying force for progress, leading opportunities for businesses to succeed and for people and communities to prosper.

The organization strives to empower business, economic growth, and collaboration across vast and diverse communities to position the Capital Region of New York State as a competitor in the global marketplace; but also, to market the region to attract new business with a focus on key industry clusters.

As the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) prepares to formally “open the doors” this summer, officials say they are extremely excited and proud for the opportunity to work alongside their neighbors to bring the rich and colorful history of professional wrestling to their fans and community partners.

The IPWHF will be located on the second floor of the MVP Arena, directly across from the main offices of the Albany Firewolves, with the grand opening scheduled for Induction Weekend 2022. The event is scheduled for August 26-28, 2022, based out of the Crowne Plaza Albany- Desmond Hotel located at 660 Albany-Shaker Road. You can select a donation or sponsorship package online to reserve tickets.