ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shots fired outside of this synagogue during Hanukkah, in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, are prompting difficult conversations in the community about antisemitism. Crowds gathered last night for a menorah lighting in solidarity with the Jewish community. This father recounted his first instincts after a teacher ran inside and told him about the shots.

“Secure the two boys that I was taking care of, and find somewhere to hide in the building,” Sam Blatt told NEWS 10.

Hanukah is the Festival of Lights. For Rabbi Zalman of the local Chabad, light today is in shorter supply than the oil on that first Hanukkah. “The message of Hanukkah is that just a little bit of light is able to push away tremendous darkness and that’s what we’re facing today,” Zalman said.

For the faith leader, gunshots set off eerily familiar alarm bells, underscoring the need for security. “When there are gunshots directed at the synagogue the first thoughts are, this is not coincidental,” Zalman said. “We need to be in touch with law enforcement. We need to be in touch with our local dignitaries” the Rabbai added.

Kids were at the center of the incident as they were on lockdown yesterday. This mother defiantly attended last night’s menorah lighting: “We’re not scared we’re not staying home we’re excited about Hanukkah.”

“The message to our children needs to be that yes there are people that don’t like us for being Jews, and we have to be honest with them but at the same time we can’t show our anxiety or worry and we have to be positive,” said Rabbi Zalman.

The suspect Mufid Fawaz Alkhader yelled free Palestine upon being arrested. Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar at the Muslim Community of Bethlehem today, condemning the violence. “The actions overseas are spilling over into other communities, and it just makes us all very scared and very on edge. We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters, and if they need any help any assistance we are there for them” said the Imam.

The rabbi also champions interfaith solidarity as he experienced at the menorah lighting. “You don’t realize how much…how meaningful that is because we do feel unfortunately the heat. But when you have people coming up to you and saying ‘we stand with you’, that is a tremendous positive feeling” said Zalman.

Both the Rabbi and Imam say they’re interested in starting a dialogue to bridge the gap of understanding on both sides of this conflict.