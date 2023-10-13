GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Picture This Selfie Studio opened its doors in Crossgates Mall on October 7. Nefertiti Bentley, one of the three owners, came up with the idea.

Bentley, who also owns a hair salon, had the idea after she visited a hair-inspired selfie studio in Atlanta. She then wanted to bring this concept to Albany.

Crossgates was the perfect location for the studio as it’s family-friendly and a tourist area, said Bentley. There was a selfie studio in this space before and the room walls were still up, which saved them some time putting the studio together.

When developing the plans for the studio, she decided to move away from hair to create a range of different rooms. Picture This Selfie Studio has 14 different stations, each with a different theme.

“Every room is different,” said Bentley. “Every room is super surprising and every one is my favorite. Every room has a different story.”

Each station has a ring light where you can place your phone in the middle. Your phone is then connected via Bluetooth to a handheld device called a shutter so you can take wirelessly take photos and videos.

“The reason why it’s called a selfie is so you can come in and enjoy it by yourself, or you can come in with a couple, you can come in with friends, but you don’t need anyone,” said Bentley. “It’s super independent.”

The current room themes include an airplane, grocery store, coffee shop, recording studio, and more. You can take a look at the photos below and watch the video in the player above for a full walk-through of Picture This Selfie Studio.

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Picture This Selfie Studio in Crossgates Mall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Bentley will be changing up the rooms every three months. She will also be putting out a suggestion box so customers can submit their room ideas.

In addition to the stations, there are four changing rooms if customers want to make outfit changes. If you want to go and take some selfies, it costs $34.99 for 90 minutes and you have access to every room.

Picture This Selfie Studio is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located on the second floor of Crossgates across from ZARA.