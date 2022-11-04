ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include apartments and commercial space.

“We look forward to welcoming guests into our next generation store here at Slip 12. Since we moved to the Warehouse District in the 1990’s our goal has always been to provide the Capital Region with a unique and inspiring shopping experience. This is an opportunity for us to do it again offering a one-of-a-kind experience along with the great value and customer service we have always been known for,” said Huck Finn Home President Steven Vanderwarker.

The biggest difference in the new store is the technology integrated throughout to provide customers with endless options. If you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for on the floor, you to see browse hundreds of more colors, styles and size options – even availability – with one tap of the finger.

Huck Finn Home is celebrating their Grand Opening on Friday with a Give Back, Save More program. The store has partnered with two local charities, The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders and Stand Up To Parkinson’s. Customers can purchase a discount card to save 10% off all in-store purchases for a full year. Huck Finn Home will donate 100% of each card’s purchase price to these local charity partners.

Huck Finn Home Design & Style is located at 25 Erie Blvd. in Albany. The store is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.