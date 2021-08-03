Inmate caught after escaping from Albany County Jail

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were a few tense moments at the Albany County Jail Tuesday morning after an inmate escaped.

The escapee was out for about 10 minutes before being taken back into custody on the grounds of the Shaker Ridge Golf Course, which is located across the road from the jail and near the Albany International Airport.

When NEWS10 ABC arrived, sheriff’s department officers were still on scene. Colonie police said they received a call at 9:59 a.m. asking for assistance in locating an inmate who had escaped the jail.

Colonie officers began to help set up a perimeter, but the man was already being captured.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has not yet released how the inmate was able to breach security around the jail.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire