Inmate caught after escaping from Albany County Jail

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were a few tense moments at the Albany County Jail Tuesday morning after an inmate escaped.

The escapee was out for about 10 minutes before being taken back into custody on the grounds of the Shaker Ridge Golf Course, which is located across the road from the jail and near the Albany International Airport.

When NEWS10 ABC arrived, sheriff’s department officers were still on scene. Colonie police said they received a call at 9:59 a.m. asking for assistance in locating an inmate who had escaped the jail.

Colonie officers began to help set up a perimeter, but the man was already being captured.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has not yet released how the inmate was able to breach security around the jail.