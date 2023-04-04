ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The non-profit Noteworthy Resources is soon opening an indoor skatepark at 930 Broadway in Albany. The Endure Skatepark is holding a soft opening on Saturday, April 8 from noon to 6 p.m. for monthly members and volunteers.

The skatepark is located inside Noteworthy Resources’ new community center in 930 on Broadway, an apartment building by Redburn Development. The rest of the community center space has office space for workshops, and a loading dock area for live music and art shows.

“The goal of the skatepark is to provide a safe space for all people to feel included and empowered to skate,” said Tatiana Benack, Founder and Executive Director of Noteworthy Resources. “Since 2020, our skateboarding program, Skate Albany, has given many late bloomers, misfits and youth a chance to explore and flourish within the skateboarding world.”

A grand opening date for the public will soon be announced, said Benack. Noteworthy Resources is running a pre-sale through April 7 to become a monthly member with the price going up after that. You can become a member on the Noteworthy Resources website.

“Remember, we are a community nonprofit organization that depends on our community to stay open and provide services,” said Benack. “All the proceeds made from NWR’s services, such as the skatepark, workshops and shows go right back into our organization in order to keep providing you, our community, with this amazing safe space for all.”