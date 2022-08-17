ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Redburn Development’s latest project at 930 on Broadway will consist of 80-plus apartments, while the lower level will feature something new—an indoor skatepark. Noteworthy Resources of Albany announced Tuesday that their new community center, complete with a skate bowl and ramps, will operate out of the mixed-use development.

The rest of the community center space will be filled with office space for workshops, and a loading dock area fitted for live music and art shows. Noteworthy Resources said the indoor skatepark will be a critical piece in helping support their Skate Albany program, which has reached thousands through skateboarding camps, monthly meet-ups, and private lessons.

“There are so many integral pieces to the redevelopment of the Warehouse district, and one of those pieces is the use of space that engages people in a way that’s never been done before,” said Jeff Buell, principal of Redburn Development Partners. “That’s what we’re doing here at 930 Broadway. We are providing modern, affordable housing, but we are also providing a space for Noteworthy Resources to engage and support the community.”

The project is being backed by $125,000 in state grant funding, secured by Assemblymember Patricia Fahy. In addition to grant funding, Noteworthy Resources relies heavily on donations and sponsorships for financial support. Funds raised during their upcoming event, “Adopt a Ramp Skate Soiree,” which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 will go toward the new project.

“We not only need to create the space for people to live in the city of Albany, but also create opportunities for those that live here as well. This project is just another example of Redburn finding that balance,” said Albany Mayor Kathy M. Sheehan. “This is a unique and exciting opportunity for the community to help invest in, because that’s what makes it sustainable, the community. We look forward to seeing Noteworthy Resources utilize this space and continue to provide our community members with additional support and opportunities.”

Noteworthy Resources is eying a mid-October opening date for the new community center. Apartments in the 930 on Broadway complex are leasing now online.