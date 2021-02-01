Indoor skate park coming to Albany? Nonprofit plans project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Could an indoor skate park be coming soon to Albany? If one local group has their say, the answer is yes!

Noteworthy Resources (NWR), a nonprofit organization that connects and empowers women, LGBTQ+, non-binary, and youth through workshops and skateboarding meetups, is behind the project. Since there’s no indoor skatepark within a 3-hour radius of Albany, the organization is taking action to build one in addition to a community center, in the hopes of providing a safe space for people who need it.

“The community’s need for an indoor skate park is high and our skate community is starving for more opportunities to feel empowered, sense of belonging and not feel the typical stereotypes of skateboarders. We want to bring more beauty, hope, activities, and programs to those communities to reduce social injustice, poverty, lack of support, and resources,” said Tatiana Gjergji, NWR founder.

The plan announced in December is currently in the planning and fundraising stage.

According to Gjergji, the community needs a year-round space for skateboarding, which is an outlet for many people.

For details on the plan and to support the project, visit their website.