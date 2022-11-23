ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American Tactical Systems announced they are adding more G.I.R.L.S classes. The classes are for women only lead by program director, Cheryl Apple.

The acronym G.I.R.L.S stands for Green Island Recreational Lady Shooters. The class has been meeting every Monday and Tuesday of each month according to the American Tactical Systems website and have recently added more classes to choose from due to popularity. The class includes firearms safety, basic marksmanship, gun cleaning, firearms disassembly, and assembly, drawing from a holster, and shooting for fun at a variety of targets with a variety of courses of fire.

The next non-sold-out classes available are on Monday, January 23, and Tuesday, January 24 both at 6:30 p.m. and lasting for an hour and thirty minutes. The classes are $20 each with no membership required. Visit the American Tactical Systems website to enroll in classes.