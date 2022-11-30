ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July. The crash happened on Thursday, July 7. McBride, 52, of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Guaman-Bunay, 30, of Albany, was traveling on Central Avenue when he crossed over the westbound lanes and struck McBride. According to police, he then crashed into a building, totaling his van.

Guaman-Bunay was hospitalized after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges that he was drunk at the time of the wreck.

Charges in the indictment:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree manslaughter

Second-degree assault

Guaman-Bunay pleaded not guilty to all three counts. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22, 2022.