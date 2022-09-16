ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Apple picking season is in full swing, and Indian Ladder Farms is hoping to cash in on the annual apple boom. The season runs now through the end of October, and pick-your-own apples are available at the Altamont farm seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Before you hit the orchard this year, organizers are asking you to call the new “Pick Your Own Hotline” at (866) 640-PICK. The hotline will advise on hours of operation, what’s available, and pricing and instructions.

Apples cost $29 for one half-bushel bag or $25 each for two or more. Premium apples up that price to $32 and $30, respectively.

Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road, in Altamont. No entry fee will be charged, and apple-picking bags are offered for free.