ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Now that Christmas is over, how long should you keep your tree up? Some might say take it down right away and others want to hang onto the Christmas spirit for a couple more weeks. Indian Ladder Farms thinks New Year’s is a perfect time to take down the tree and bring it to their New Year’s Eve bonfire to light up the last night of 2022.

Indian Ladder Farms and the ILF Cidery & Brewery are hosting their now annual New Year’s Eve bonfire this Saturday, December 31. Those interested are invited to bring their Christmas trees to burn in the fire and keep it going all night long. Each tree earns one free beverage. The tree drop-off begins at 5 p.m. with music at 8 p.m. Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road in Altamont.