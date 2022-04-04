ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms is set to host its 27th year of Baby Animal Days. Baby farm animals will be at the farm starting April 15 at 10 a.m.

Baby chicks, turkey poults, ducklings, goslings, bunnies, lambs, goat kids, piglets, and calves will be at the farm. Admission is $13 a person and includes access to the Baby Animal Barn, Goat Playground, and Chicken Cafe.

One adult can get in free of charge with the admission of each child 16 years or younger. Babies under 12 months are admitted for free. The farm’s existing outdoor animal exhibits will also be open as usual.

This year, Indian Ladder Farms will be holding a “Name That Baby” contest to pick names for calves, kids, and lambs. Attendees can fill out a contest entry during their visit. Naming suggestions will be accepted until April 22.

Winning names will be announced on April 23. Winners will be notified by phone, and receive stuffed animal prizes. The remaining participants will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win tickets to the Capital District Renaissance Festival in June.