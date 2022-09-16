ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont officially kicked off apple picking season on Friday. The farm also celebrated its certification from EcoCertified, an independent award given to growers who follow the most sustainable practices.

Indian Ladder Farms owner Peter Ten Eyck said the most sustainable products are also the safest.

“When a kid comes out here and picks an apple, and they take it off a tree, and they take a bite out of it, that better be a safe apple,” he said.

The farm is just one of three in New York State to be an EcoCertified orchard this year.