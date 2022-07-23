ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren and Denyse Mackey Foundation will host its inaugural golf classic fundraiser on Monday, July 25. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., at Shaker Ridge Country Club. The foundation’s mission is to provide support services by reinvestments from proceeds for the educational, athletic, religious, and mentoring of youth in the Capital Region.

The first program the Foundation held was a Community Day in partnership with the City of Albany, the Albany Police Department (APD), and Hoods’ House of Hoops. The day included a basketball tournament for students and APD served lunch to discuss upcoming college scholarships that the Mackey Foundation will be awarded to local high school graduates.

Additional initiatives by the foundation include a partnership with Albany Medical Center, the American Heart Association, and American Cancer Association, which offers free heart and cancer screenings to anyone in the Capital District with or without insurance. Proceeds from this event reinvest 100 % into the Capital District.