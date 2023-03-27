ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new farmers market series will be hitting South Pearl Street in Albany this summer, starting on July 16. The series will take place on four Sundays throughout the summer into fall in front of the MVP Arena. Vendors interested in participating can go to Albany BID’s website for more information.

The farmers market series is the first major project supported by the Innovation Fund, a partnership between Albany County and MVP Health Care. The purpose of the fund is to improve the overall health and vitality of the community. MVP Arena is promoted as a marquee asset to the community in supporting healthier, expanded, and more inclusive opportunities.

The full schedule for the farmers market series is as follows:

Sunday, July 16, from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 20, from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.

“At MVP Health Care, we know that healthy food is good medicine, which is why the Farmers Market is so vital to improving the overall health and well-being of our community,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “When MVP partnered with Albany County, we did so to further invest in the strength of the Capital Region and build upon our mutual commitment to building healthy communities. We are proud to partner with the County and the Downtown Albany BID to offer residents a first-of-its-kind experience at the Farmers Market which will continue our advancement of bringing innovative and non-traditional health and well-being options to the region.”

“As the region’s Central Social District with a rising residential population, it is critical that we continue to introduce events like the new Albany County Farmers Market in downtown Albany,” said Geroge Steffens, Executive Director of the Downtown Albany BID. “The Market will provide a connection between our community and local farmers while offering guests an exciting and enriching experience that includes live entertainment, and fun, educational activities. We are thrilled to be a partner on this project, and I would like to thank Albany County, MVP Health Care, and the Innovation Fund for their commitment to strengthening the overall well-being and vibrancy of our community.”