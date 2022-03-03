COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Correctional Facility is preparing to resume in-person visitation between inmates and their loved ones in the coming weeks. The sheriff said the parties will be separated by a piece of plexiglass to cut down on the potential spread of germs and contraband.

Virtual visitation will remain available to inmates even after in-person visits resume.

“A lot of data out there shows that being able to see your friends and family in person is good for the mental health of the inmates, as well,” Sheriff Craig Apple said.

All visitors will be required to wear masks due to ongoing state mandates, and each station will be sanitized in between visits.

“COVID hit us hard twice, so we’re making the necessary precautions to keep the inmates safe, the officers safe, and of course, the visitors safe,” Apple said.

The county is working to finalize a new online schedule software so people will be able to set their visit online. Extra hours will also be added to visitation periods to help reduce the number of people in the facility at one time.