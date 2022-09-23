ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Our Own Voices (IOOV) has been awarded a grant of $375,000 from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) office on Violence Against Women. The grant aims to help further IOOV’s mission to serve the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people of color in the Capital Region, along with their friends and families.

“In Our Own Voices, Inc. is thrilled to have received this continuation of funding through the DOJ OVW’s Culturally Specific Services for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program,” said Tandra LaGrone, CEO of In Our Own Voices. “This allows us to continue delivering services to BIPOC LGBT/GNC communities under our Capital Region LGBT Anti-Violence Project.”

“Across our region and our nation, too many survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault lack access to the resources they need to deal with the trauma they’ve experienced,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “Our Capital Region is fortunate to have the dedicated advocates at In Our Own Voices, who work tirelessly every day to provide these crucial services to those who need them most.”

IOOV, a non-profit organization, was established in 1997 in Albany to address health-related needs of LGBT people of color. They offer a range of services for survivors of violence, including a support line, advocacy, and training for professionals serving LGBT people of color.