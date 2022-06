ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders in Albany celebrated the new William Street Pedestrian Walkway on Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Improvements to the space include new overhead lighting and street furniture. The updates were made possible by a $250,000 grant from National Guard. They also unveiled a new sidewalk mural by artist Eugene O’Neill.

William Street is between Beaver and Howard Streets next to MVP Arena.