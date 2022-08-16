ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible.

That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1. Owner Brad Rosenstein tells NEWS10 the temporary closure is part of big new things in store for the eatery that’s been run by three generations of the Rosenstein family.

Brad says they will be renovating the building, which was built in 1875, as well as constructing a brand new speakeasy upstairs. Rosentstein says it’s expected to take a few months, and the temporary closure is necessary to get all the work done at once.

When it reopens, he says visitors who are hooked on Jack’s food and a taste of Albany’s past will find it the same gem it has always been but with some incredible new touches.