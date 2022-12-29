COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.

“I would like to re-introduce outdoor ice skating in our parks and this venue is a great opportunity to bring families and the community together,” said supervisor Crummey.

The West Albany Pocket Park is located on the corner of Braintree and Newton Streets and offers parking. Pocket Park parking is also available off of Exchange Street.