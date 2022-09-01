LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College welcomed more than 900 new students for the fall semester on Thursday. Orientation activities and room assignments began for freshmen and transfer students.

Not only are members of the college excited to see students come back, but community members are as well.

“It’s the best day of the year. Today is the day where the community comes together and welcomes our new Saints to the Siena family,” Siena College Dir. of Administration Katie Szalda said. “It’s fantastic, full of energy, and the entire community looks forward to this day every year!”

Classes for all Siena students begin on Tuesday, September 6.