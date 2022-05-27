ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $795 million to fund 71 public housing authorities (PHAs) in New York with capital investments for public housing properties. HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. 

PHAs can utilize funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures. This funding is part of $3.2 billion in the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Awards to 2,813 PHAs in 50 states including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents’ health, safety, and quality of life,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New York Jersey.

local funding awards by county are below:

RecipientCountyAmount
Syracuse Housing AuthorityOnondaga$7,432,511.00
Buffalo Municipal Housing AuthorityErie$13,601,169.00
The Municipal Housing Authority City YonkersNEW YORK$2,225,993.00
New York City Housing AuthorityNEW YORK$708,752,984.00
Utica Housing AuthorityONEIDA$2,823,236.00
Tuckahoe Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$301,939.00
Albany Housing AuthorityALBANY$4,529,797.00
Watertown Housing AuthorityJEFFERSON$2,024,762.00
Niagara Falls Housing AuthorityNIAGARA$2,265,027.00
Troy Housing AuthorityRENSSELAER$540,151.00
Tarrytown Municipal Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$376,283.00
Port Chester Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$1,081,501.00
Binghamton Housing AuthorityBROOME$2,072,677.00
Jamestown Housing AuthorityCHAUTAUQUA$508,857.00
Plattsburgh Housing AuthorityClinton$1,672,923.00
Herkimer Housing AuthorityHERKIMER$307,923.00
Saratoga Springs Housing AuthoritySARATOGA$972,403.00
Cortland Housing AuthorityCORTLAND$1,196,257.00
Cohoes Housing AuthorityAlbany$1,108,427.00
Freeport Housing AuthorityNASSAU$978,148.00
North Tarrytown Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$207,278.00
Schenectady Municipal Housing AuthoritySCHENECTADY$3,354,300.00
Lackawanna Municipal Housing AuthorityErie$1,649,298.00
Elmira Housing AuthorityCHEMUNG$1,232,687.00
Massena Housing AuthorityST. LAWRENCE$700,764.00
Catskill Housing AuthorityGREENE$274,598.00
Rensselaer Housing AuthorityRENSSELAER$474,929.00
Rome Housing AuthorityOneida$597,497.00
Town of Huntington Housing AuthoritySUFFOLK$219,163.00
Mount Kisco Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$195,382.00
Ogdensburg Housing AuthorityST. LAWRENCE$999,360.00
Rochester Housing AuthorityMONROE$6,978,606.00
White Plains Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$1,693,208.00
Geneva Housing AuthorityONTARIO$114,165.00
Kingston Housing AuthorityULSTER$463,781.00
Town of Hempstead Housing AuthorityNASSAU$3,024,475.00
Gloversville Housing AuthorityFULTON$846,434.00
The City of Beacon Housing AuthorityDUTCHESS$593,270.00
Housing Authority of Long BeachNASSAU$1,040,704.00
Housing Authority of NewburghORANGE$311,411.00
Batavia Housing AuthorityGENESEE$460,067.00
Ithaca Housing AuthorityTOMPKINS$1,037,620.00
Town of Oyster Bay Housing AuthorityNASSAU$2,017,899.00
Village of Spring Valley Housing AuthorityROCKLAND$363,784.00
Wilna Housing AuthorityJEFFERSON$278,382.00
Amsterdam Housing AuthorityMONTGOMERY$283,842.00
Poughkeepsie Housing AuthorityDUTCHESS$1,298,335.00
Dunkirk Housing AuthorityCHAUTAUQUA$641,497.00
Woodridge Housing AuthoritySullivan$147,683.00
Norwich Housing AuthorityCHENANGO$299,409.00
Auburn Housing AuthorityCayuga$163,028.00
Oneonta Housing AuthorityOTSEGO$293,975.00
Glen Cove Public Housing AuthorityNASSAU$902,064.00
Lockport Housing AuthorityNIAGARA$1,090,774.00
Monticello Housing AuthoritySULLIVAN$325,414.00
Glens Falls Housing AuthorityWarren$120,361.00
Malone Housing AuthorityFRANKLIN$538,553.00
Tupper Lake Housing AuthorityFrankin$300,934.00
Peekskill Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$997,244.00
Village of Hempstead HANASSAU$706,829.00
Harrietstown Housing AuthorityFranklin$337,882.00
New Rochelle Housing AuthorityWESTCHESTER$385,095.00
Olean Housing AuthorityCATTARAUGUS$984,238.00
Canton Housing AuthorityST. LAWRENCE$518,976.00
Port Jervis Housing AuthorityORANGE$186,070.00
Rockville Centre HANASSAU$74,003.00
Ellenville Housing AuthorityULSTER$187,393.00
Village of Great Neck Housing AuthorityNASSAU$139,399.00
Kenmore Municipal Housing AuthorityERIE$497,235.00
West Carthage Housing AuthorityJEFFERSON$146,055.00
Hoosick Housing AuthorityRENSSELAER$81,748.00
  Total: $795,550,066.00