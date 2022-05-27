ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $795 million to fund 71 public housing authorities (PHAs) in New York with capital investments for public housing properties. HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.
PHAs can utilize funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures. This funding is part of $3.2 billion in the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Awards to 2,813 PHAs in 50 states including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents’ health, safety, and quality of life,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New York Jersey.
local funding awards by county are below:
|Recipient
|County
|Amount
|Syracuse Housing Authority
|Onondaga
|$7,432,511.00
|Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority
|Erie
|$13,601,169.00
|The Municipal Housing Authority City Yonkers
|NEW YORK
|$2,225,993.00
|New York City Housing Authority
|NEW YORK
|$708,752,984.00
|Utica Housing Authority
|ONEIDA
|$2,823,236.00
|Tuckahoe Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$301,939.00
|Albany Housing Authority
|ALBANY
|$4,529,797.00
|Watertown Housing Authority
|JEFFERSON
|$2,024,762.00
|Niagara Falls Housing Authority
|NIAGARA
|$2,265,027.00
|Troy Housing Authority
|RENSSELAER
|$540,151.00
|Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$376,283.00
|Port Chester Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$1,081,501.00
|Binghamton Housing Authority
|BROOME
|$2,072,677.00
|Jamestown Housing Authority
|CHAUTAUQUA
|$508,857.00
|Plattsburgh Housing Authority
|Clinton
|$1,672,923.00
|Herkimer Housing Authority
|HERKIMER
|$307,923.00
|Saratoga Springs Housing Authority
|SARATOGA
|$972,403.00
|Cortland Housing Authority
|CORTLAND
|$1,196,257.00
|Cohoes Housing Authority
|Albany
|$1,108,427.00
|Freeport Housing Authority
|NASSAU
|$978,148.00
|North Tarrytown Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$207,278.00
|Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority
|SCHENECTADY
|$3,354,300.00
|Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority
|Erie
|$1,649,298.00
|Elmira Housing Authority
|CHEMUNG
|$1,232,687.00
|Massena Housing Authority
|ST. LAWRENCE
|$700,764.00
|Catskill Housing Authority
|GREENE
|$274,598.00
|Rensselaer Housing Authority
|RENSSELAER
|$474,929.00
|Rome Housing Authority
|Oneida
|$597,497.00
|Town of Huntington Housing Authority
|SUFFOLK
|$219,163.00
|Mount Kisco Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$195,382.00
|Ogdensburg Housing Authority
|ST. LAWRENCE
|$999,360.00
|Rochester Housing Authority
|MONROE
|$6,978,606.00
|White Plains Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$1,693,208.00
|Geneva Housing Authority
|ONTARIO
|$114,165.00
|Kingston Housing Authority
|ULSTER
|$463,781.00
|Town of Hempstead Housing Authority
|NASSAU
|$3,024,475.00
|Gloversville Housing Authority
|FULTON
|$846,434.00
|The City of Beacon Housing Authority
|DUTCHESS
|$593,270.00
|Housing Authority of Long Beach
|NASSAU
|$1,040,704.00
|Housing Authority of Newburgh
|ORANGE
|$311,411.00
|Batavia Housing Authority
|GENESEE
|$460,067.00
|Ithaca Housing Authority
|TOMPKINS
|$1,037,620.00
|Town of Oyster Bay Housing Authority
|NASSAU
|$2,017,899.00
|Village of Spring Valley Housing Authority
|ROCKLAND
|$363,784.00
|Wilna Housing Authority
|JEFFERSON
|$278,382.00
|Amsterdam Housing Authority
|MONTGOMERY
|$283,842.00
|Poughkeepsie Housing Authority
|DUTCHESS
|$1,298,335.00
|Dunkirk Housing Authority
|CHAUTAUQUA
|$641,497.00
|Woodridge Housing Authority
|Sullivan
|$147,683.00
|Norwich Housing Authority
|CHENANGO
|$299,409.00
|Auburn Housing Authority
|Cayuga
|$163,028.00
|Oneonta Housing Authority
|OTSEGO
|$293,975.00
|Glen Cove Public Housing Authority
|NASSAU
|$902,064.00
|Lockport Housing Authority
|NIAGARA
|$1,090,774.00
|Monticello Housing Authority
|SULLIVAN
|$325,414.00
|Glens Falls Housing Authority
|Warren
|$120,361.00
|Malone Housing Authority
|FRANKLIN
|$538,553.00
|Tupper Lake Housing Authority
|Frankin
|$300,934.00
|Peekskill Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$997,244.00
|Village of Hempstead HA
|NASSAU
|$706,829.00
|Harrietstown Housing Authority
|Franklin
|$337,882.00
|New Rochelle Housing Authority
|WESTCHESTER
|$385,095.00
|Olean Housing Authority
|CATTARAUGUS
|$984,238.00
|Canton Housing Authority
|ST. LAWRENCE
|$518,976.00
|Port Jervis Housing Authority
|ORANGE
|$186,070.00
|Rockville Centre HA
|NASSAU
|$74,003.00
|Ellenville Housing Authority
|ULSTER
|$187,393.00
|Village of Great Neck Housing Authority
|NASSAU
|$139,399.00
|Kenmore Municipal Housing Authority
|ERIE
|$497,235.00
|West Carthage Housing Authority
|JEFFERSON
|$146,055.00
|Hoosick Housing Authority
|RENSSELAER
|$81,748.00
|Total:
|$795,550,066.00