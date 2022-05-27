ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $795 million to fund 71 public housing authorities (PHAs) in New York with capital investments for public housing properties. HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

PHAs can utilize funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures. This funding is part of $3.2 billion in the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Awards to 2,813 PHAs in 50 states including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents’ health, safety, and quality of life,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New York Jersey.

local funding awards by county are below: