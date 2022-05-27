ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although the Department of Education (DOE) extended the student loan payment pause until Aug 3. A broader federal student loan debt forgiveness program for all borrowers has not been announced. DOE warns that student loan debt relief scammers are already on the rise.

According to the DOE, scammers are offering a promise of a loan forgiveness program that most people will not qualify for. They might say they will wipe out your loans by disputing them but in fact, can not get you into a qualifying forgiveness program they noted.

To steer clear of a student loan forgiveness scam, know this:

There are specific federal loan forgiveness programs including Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and the Teacher Loan Forgiveness programs, and even a Public Service Loan Forgiveness limited waiver program going on right now with a deadline of October 31.

Do not share your FSA ID. Scammers will claim they need your FSA ID to help you and can use that information to get into your account and steal your identity.

You do not need to pay for help. There’s nothing a company can do that you cannot do for yourself for free.

If you have questions about qualifying for federal loan forgiveness, or how you will repay them after the pause ends in August, contact your loan servicer or the Department of Education directly. If there is eventually a broader federal student loan debt forgiveness plan, the official word will only come from the DOE, and not random calls, texts, emails, or social media messages.