ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When it comes to parking in Albany, you’re most likely going to have to pay a fee. You have about three options of where to park: parking garages, parking lots, and street parking.

NEWS10 looked at 11 different parking garages, 15 parking lots, and street parking in downtown Albany to find the most cost-effective parking locations. This also depends on how long you’re staying, where you’re going, and how far you want to walk.

On average, between these different parking places, if you were to park for two hours somewhere in downtown Albany during the week, it would cost you about $5.30 without a monthly pass. With a monthly parking pass, it would cost you about $4.08 to park each day.

If you’re looking to park for proximity rather than cost, there are options for that as well. If you’re going to Proctors Theatre, street parking is your best bet since parking is allowed right outside the theater. The closest parking garage to the theater is the Quakenbush Garage, which is about a block away.

Parking on the street is the cheapest option if you’re only parking for a few hours. If you’re parking for more than six hours, it may be worth parking in a garage or lot rather than on the street.

Free on-street parking is available within the Downtown Albany BID District boundaries from Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a map of these 26 parking garages and lots, as well as how much it costs to park there according to the Albany Parking Authority, the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, and the websites of the specific parking places.

Parking garages

The Riverfront Garage, 2 Columbia Street

Green-Hudson Garage, 45 Hudson Avenue

Quackenbush Garage, 25 Orange Street

MVP Arena Parking Garage, 51 South Pearl Street

South Pearl Street Garage, 11 South Pearl Street

111 North Pearl Street Parking Garage

45 Columbia Street Garage

55 Hudson Avenue Parking Garage

Hilton Albany Parking Garage, 16 Lodge Street

Albany Capital Center Parking Garage

Renaissance Parking Garage, 67 Howard Street

The Riverfront, Green-Hudson, and Quackenbush Garages are owned by the Albany Parking Authority. These garages have a combined total of over 2,500 parking spaces. The weekly hourly rate for these garages from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. is:

1 Hour: $3.00

2 Hours: $5.00

3 Hours: $7.00

4 Hours: $9.00

5 Hours: $11.00

Over 6 Hours: $13.00

It costs $5 for vehicles that enter the garages after 5 p.m. On the weekend, it’s also $5. These prices may increase if there are special events going on nearby. You can check the Albany Parking Authority website in case of special events. Monthly parking passes for these parking garages cost $135 per month.

The MVP Arena Parking Garage costs $8 for daily parking (event rates vary) and $135 for monthly parking. The Albany Capital Center Parking Garage is connected to the MVP Arena Parking Garage and has the same parking rates.

The South Pearl Street Garage costs $3 for 30 minutes, $5 for one hour, and $5 for each hour after, with the maximum amount costing $15. A monthly parking pass for this garage costs $150. Both the 111 North Pearl Street Garage and the 45 Columbia Street Garage are monthly parking only, which costs $140 and $175 respectively.

The Hilton Parking Garage costs $6 for one hour, $4 for each additional hour, and $24 for 24 hours. A monthly pass costs $240. The Renaissance Parking Garage costs $6 for one hour, $5 for each additional hour, and $25 as a daily maximum.

Parking lots

V-lot (Visitors Lot) at Empire State Plaza, S Mall Arterial

Madison Avenue Lot, 159 Park Ave

Grand Street Surface Lot, 30 Grand Street

Elk Street Parking Lot, 55 Elk Street

602 Broadway Lot

55 Division Street Lot

Quackenbush Parking Lot, 45 Montgomery Street

Albany Parking Authority Lots Lot 1: 48 Central Avenue Lot 2: 72 Central Avenue Lot 3: 327 Washington Avenue Lot 4: 124 Central Avenue Lot 5: 170 Central Avenue Lot 6: 223 Central Avenue Lot 7: 241 Central Avenue Lot 8: 289 Central Avenue



The Visitors Lot at the Empire State Plaza costs a $10 flat fee between Monday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the flat fee is $5. The Madison Avenue Lot, Grand Street Surface Lot, and Elk Street Lot also cost a $10 flat fee during the week but have no fee for weekend parking except during events.

The 602 Broadway Lot offers monthly parking for only $125 per month. The 55 Division Street Lot has daily parking for $5 and $97.20 for monthly parking.

For the Albany Parking Authority Central Avenue Lots, there is no charge to park on Sunday. The lot is in Zone 700 and the parking rates are as follows from Monday through Saturday:

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $0.50 $0.50 2 $0.50 $1 3 $0.75 $1.75 4 $1 $2.75 5 $1.25 $4 6 $1.50 $5.50 7 $1.75 $7.25 Max Rate $7.25

Monthly parking permits for these lots can also be purchased for $35 for the day (between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.) or for $45 for the full 24 hours.

The Quakenbush Parking Lot has no charge to park on Sunday. A monthly parking permit for this lot costs $75. The lot is in Zone 701 and the parking rates are as follows from Monday through Saturday:

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $1 $1 2 $1 $2 3 $1 $3 4 $1 $4 5 $1 $5 6 $1 $6 7 $1 $7 8 $1 $8 Max Rate $8

Street Parking

Street parking in downtown Albany is divided into zones. The zones dictate how much you have to pay the parking meter depending on how long you’re parked there. You can find what streets are in what zone by viewing the map on the Albany Parking Authority website.

Zone 100-103

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $1.30 $1.30 2 $1.30 $2.60 3 $1.80 $4.40 4 $2.30 $6.70 5 $2.80 $9.50 6 $3.80 $13.30 7 $4.80 $18.10 8 $5.80 $23.90 9 $6.80 $30.70 Max Rate $30.70

Zone 104,107, 200

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $1.30 $1.30 2 $1.30 $2.60 3 $1.80 $4.40 4 $2.30 $6.70 5 $2.80 $9.50 6 $3.80 $13.30 7 $4.80 $18.10 8 $5.80 $23.90 9 $6.80 $30.70 10 $7.80 $38.50 Max Rate $38.50

Zone 300-303

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $1.05 $1.05 2 $1.05 $2.10 3 $1.20 $3.40 4 $1.55 $4.95 5 $1.80 $6.75 6 $2.05 $8.80 7 $2.30 $11.10 8 $2.55 $13.65 9 $2.80 $16.45 10 $3.05 $19.50 Max Rate $19.50

Zone 400-403

Hour Hourly Rate Total Amount 1 $0.80 $0.80 2 $0.80 $1.60 3 $1.05 $2.65 4 $1.30 $3.95 5 $1.55 $5.50 6 $1.80 $7.30 7 $2.05 $9.35 8 $2.30 $11.65 9 $2.55 $14.20 10 $2.80 $17 Max Rate $17

Zone 500-501