‘House of Kicks’ convention held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization held a sneaker convention—the “House of Kicks Con”—in Albany on Sunday. It was held at the Albany Capital Center, and organizers said the event was about connecting with people who are passionate about sneakers and streetwear.

“To be able to have everybody in the building, and meet other people, and make these same relationships that I got to make when I was a vendor, the same way over the past eight years, I want everybody to be able to experience that, and that’s what the house of kicks convention is all about,” said organizer Zac Gamello.

Twenty percent of ticket sales went to the Brave Will Foundation, which supports families with children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Sneaker donations for local shelters were also accepted.

There were reportedly over 70 vendors, and a trading pit for sneakerheads to swap and sell vintage wear. Aside from the DJ, there was also a station offering people the chance to screenprint their own T-shirts.