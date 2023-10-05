ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect accused of firing a gun inside a Guilderland hotel room in September has pleaded not guilty. Chandler McCray, of Albany, was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany County Court.

The 33-year old is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. He’s being held in jail on $50,000 bail and is due back in court in two weeks.

Prosecutors said McCray fired several shots inside a room at the Homewood Suites hotel near Crossgates Mall on September 22. No one was physically hurt, but hotel guests were evacuated.

Police are still investigating a motive.