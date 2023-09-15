ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is returning to Albany in 2024. The event is set for January 13 and 14 at MVP Arena.

The event brings Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and the brand new HW 5-Alarm. The production features a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

The Glow Party will also include a transforming robot and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is also making a stop in Uniondale, New York.

“We’re thrilled that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is expanding next year and that more families than ever before can experience this exhilarating show,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The response from fans and the tour’s success has proven that Hot Wheels has the potential to entertain on various verticals and we’re excited to give fans around the world more of what they love.”

Tickets are already on sale. You can buy tickets for both dates on the Ticketmaster website.