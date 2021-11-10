Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returning to Albany, tickets on sale Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is returning to the Times Union Center in Albany. Performances will be on January 22, 2022 and January 23, 2022.

Attendees will be able to see real-life versions of famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys including Bone Shake, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby, Mega Wrex, Race Ace and Bigfoot Midwest Madness. Event performances will also feature a special appearance from Megasaurus and Freestyle Motocross.

Show times on both days are at 2 p.m. The crash zone will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The crash zone allows fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and size on the trucks up close. Each pass includes an autograph card and a souvenir pass and lanyard. Passes will be available to purchase will supplies last.

Tickets are on sale November 12. Ticket and event information are available on the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website.