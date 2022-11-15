ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 3, the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District will be hosting the third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll. Tickets for the event are $22.85 and will include a passport and a map of participating locations at The Kenmore Ballroom between noon and 2:00 p.m. the day of.

With the passport, attendees can try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy. Tickets also include an exclusive Downtown Albany x Upstate of Mind hot chocolate mug designed by CompasLife!

There will be free on-street parking in Downtown Albany throughout the day. Event parking validation for the Riverfront Garage (2 Columbia Street), the Quackenbush Garage, and Green-Hudson Garage will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the duration of the event. Show your parking slip at the registration table to receive your event parking validation.