ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Albany, Albany County’s convention and visitors bureau, is accepting applications for the Michele L. Vennard Hospitality Grant Program. The grant program, administered by the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, supports Albany County’s hospitality industry by providing funds to programs that help build and sustain tourism destinations, attractions, and events in the area.

Eligible applicants can receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and are encouraged to show how many overnight hotel stays their project will yield. The fund also encourages both individual and collaborative programs to apply. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, March 8.

Program qualifications:

Must be a certified U.S. nonprofit tax-exempt organization

Location within Albany County

Events of a permanent nature that support and enhance tourism infrastructure and the positive image of Albany as a destination

Activities that will increase attendance and tourism

Capital campaigns and requests for capital expenditures

Challenge grants where funds may be used as a match

The fund also encourages collaboration between nonprofit organizations, community groups, and hospitality businesses. In 2022, nearly $75,000 was given in grants to 24 different organizations throughout Albany County. Last year’s grant recipients included Park Playhouse, Albany Center Galleries, the New York State Writers Institute, and the Historic Albany Foundation, among others.

The Hospitality Grant recipients will be announced at Discover Albany’s annual celebration of hospitality excellence in Spring 2023. An online application portal is available on the organization’s website.