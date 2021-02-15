Hospitality grant program announced to support Albany County tourism

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Discover Albany is now accepting applications for the Michele L. Vennard Hospitality Grant Program, a fund administered by the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region. The annual grant program supports the county’s hospitality industry by funding programs that help build and sustain tourism destinations, attractions and events.

Eligible applicants can receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and are encouraged to demonstrate approximately how many overnight hotel stays their project will yield. The fund also encourages individual and collaborative programs to apply.

Applications can be submitted through the Community Foundation portal linked on the Hospitality Grant Program page. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, March 3.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants must be a certified U.S. nonprofit tax-exempt organization as designated by Internal Revenue Code 501(c)(3). Additional program qualifications include:

Location within in Albany County

Events of a permanent nature that support and enhance tourism infrastructure and the positive image of Albany as a destination

Activities that will increase attendance and tourism

Capital campaigns and requests for capital expenditures

Challenge grants where funds may be used as a match

The Fund also encourages collaboration between nonprofit organizations, community groups and hospitality businesses. Additionally, the fund will also consider grants spread over a specific number of years when appropriate.

In 2020, over $57,400 was awarded to 20 different organizations throughout Albany County.

The grant recipients will be announced at Discover Albany’s Annual Celebration of Hospitality Excellence on April 28.

For more information on the Michele L. Vennard Hospitality Grant Program, including the grant guidelines and the application portal, please visit the Hospitality Grant Program website.