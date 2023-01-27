Kane Hodder, the actor, and stuntman famous for playing Jason Voorhees in the four Friday the 13th movies. (Photo: Heroes Hideout)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kane Hodder, the actor, and stuntman famous for playing Jason Voorhees in the four Friday the 13th movies will be appearing on Saturday, March 18 for a meet and greet event at Heroes Hideout Colonie. The event is slated for 11 a.m., inside the Colonie Center store.

The horror icon will be offering autographs for $60 a pop. A professional photo session will set you back $75, and a combination of the two costs $120.

There are 20 VIP packages on sale for the event, each of which is $250. VIPs receive three autographs, a professional photo, front-of-line access, an 11 by 17 custom print, and three hours inside the store’s VIP lounge.

Those who live too far away to attend the event can watch live on WhatNot starting at 11:30 a.m. To register for an autograph, photo, or VIP experience, visit the Heroes Hideout website.