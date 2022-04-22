ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany is hosting a free e-waste collection drive. People can drop off their unusable electronics to be disposed of on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the garden patio.

The Co-op said space is limited and electronics will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. You must also be able to unload your own items.

Cathode Ray Tubes (CRTs) will not be accepted. Fees are required to recycle:

LCD flat-screen monitors around 11 pounds, $10 each

LCD flat-screen televisions up to 26” around 20 pounds, $15 each

LCD flat-screen televisions 27” and over around 47 pounds, $25 each

Alkaline Batteries over a half-pound (under a half-pound is free), $1

Accepted items

Business machines, cables, IT accessories

Cameras, GPS units

Laptops, computers, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers, microphones)

Monitors, copiers (not over 50 Lbs.), fax machines, scanners, printers, plotters

Electronics scrap

Gaming devices

Lab and medical electronics

Mainframe/Midrange

Phone systems, mobile devices (Cell Phones, Tablets, PDAs, MP3 players)

Networking gear

Power supplies, routers, switches

Scientific equipment

Security equipment

Servers, towers, and racks

Stereo equipment

Storage devices (external hard drives, solid-state drives, SD cards, memory cards, card readers)

Telecommunications equipment

Terminals (flat-screen only)

Typewriters

Video and audio equipment

Wiring and cabling

Not accepted items