ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany is hosting a free e-waste collection drive. People can drop off their unusable electronics to be disposed of on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the garden patio.

The Co-op said space is limited and electronics will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. You must also be able to unload your own items.

Cathode Ray Tubes (CRTs) will not be accepted. Fees are required to recycle:

  • LCD flat-screen monitors around 11 pounds, $10 each
  • LCD flat-screen televisions up to 26” around 20 pounds, $15 each
  • LCD flat-screen televisions 27” and over around 47 pounds, $25 each
  • Alkaline Batteries over a half-pound (under a half-pound is free), $1

Accepted items

  • Business machines, cables, IT accessories
  • Cameras, GPS units
  • Laptops, computers, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers, microphones)
  • Monitors, copiers (not over 50 Lbs.), fax machines, scanners, printers, plotters 
  • Electronics scrap
  • Gaming devices
  • Lab and medical electronics
  • Mainframe/Midrange
  • Phone systems, mobile devices (Cell Phones, Tablets, PDAs, MP3 players)
  • Networking gear
  • Power supplies, routers, switches
  • Scientific equipment
  • Security equipment
  • Servers, towers, and racks
  • Stereo equipment
  • Storage devices (external hard drives, solid-state drives, SD cards, memory cards, card readers)
  • Telecommunications equipment
  • Terminals (flat-screen only)
  • Typewriters
  • Video and audio equipment
  • Wiring and cabling

Not accepted items

  • Microwaves
  • Carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Devices containing liquid mercury (thermostats, switches, medical devices, thermometers)
  • Freon containing devices/materials (refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers)
  • Gas-powered equipment
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers)
  • Small appliances (toasters, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, irons, hairdryers)
  • Lightbulbs
  • Liquids
  • PCB ballasts
  • Propane tanks
  • Radioactive materials
  • Consumer media (VHS Tapes, Cassettes, DVDs, CDs)