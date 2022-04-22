ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany is hosting a free e-waste collection drive. People can drop off their unusable electronics to be disposed of on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the garden patio.
The Co-op said space is limited and electronics will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. You must also be able to unload your own items.
Cathode Ray Tubes (CRTs) will not be accepted. Fees are required to recycle:
- LCD flat-screen monitors around 11 pounds, $10 each
- LCD flat-screen televisions up to 26” around 20 pounds, $15 each
- LCD flat-screen televisions 27” and over around 47 pounds, $25 each
- Alkaline Batteries over a half-pound (under a half-pound is free), $1
Accepted items
- Business machines, cables, IT accessories
- Cameras, GPS units
- Laptops, computers, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers, microphones)
- Monitors, copiers (not over 50 Lbs.), fax machines, scanners, printers, plotters
- Electronics scrap
- Gaming devices
- Lab and medical electronics
- Mainframe/Midrange
- Phone systems, mobile devices (Cell Phones, Tablets, PDAs, MP3 players)
- Networking gear
- Power supplies, routers, switches
- Scientific equipment
- Security equipment
- Servers, towers, and racks
- Stereo equipment
- Storage devices (external hard drives, solid-state drives, SD cards, memory cards, card readers)
- Telecommunications equipment
- Terminals (flat-screen only)
- Typewriters
- Video and audio equipment
- Wiring and cabling
Not accepted items
- Microwaves
- Carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors
- Dehumidifiers
- Devices containing liquid mercury (thermostats, switches, medical devices, thermometers)
- Freon containing devices/materials (refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers)
- Gas-powered equipment
- Household hazardous waste
- Large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers)
- Small appliances (toasters, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, irons, hairdryers)
- Lightbulbs
- Liquids
- PCB ballasts
- Propane tanks
- Radioactive materials
- Consumer media (VHS Tapes, Cassettes, DVDs, CDs)