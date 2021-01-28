Honest Weight Food Co-op donates over $17K to food pantries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Honest Weight Food Co-op presented a check worth $17,317 to The Food Pantries for the Capital District. The funds are the result of a two-month-long donation drive held at Honest Weight, where shoppers were invited to donate a dollar or more to the cause. The $17,317 donation is equivalent to about 108,000 pounds of food.

(Honest Weight Food Co-op)

This effort was Honest Weight’s fourth end-of-the-year fundraising drive for The Food Pantries, which has raised a total of $58,000 since its inception in 2017. All of the money raised will support The Food Pantries’ work to serve local food pantries on the front lines and improve food access throughout the Capital Region, where over 89,000 people, including more than 27,000 children, are food insecure, according to Honest Weight.

“The Food Pantries has seen incredible collaboration and sense of camaraderie from all corners of our community and we’re grateful for the continued support from all of the folks at Honest Weight Food Co-op including the incredibly generous shoppers there,” said Natasha Pernicka, The Food Pantries’ Executive Director. “Food is a human right and this serious public health and economic crisis is highlighting the precariousness in which so many people live day to day. This past year, the need has been much greater with jobs being lost and people living paycheck to paycheck running out of resources. We truly believe that working together we can do more than any one of us can do alone and we greatly value our partnership with the whole Honest Weight community in the fight against hunger in our region.”