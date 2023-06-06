ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Food Co-op is celebrating its 10th anniversary at its Albany store at 100 Watervliet Avenue. On June 15, the store will be celebrating with giveaways, raffles, deals, face painting, a chalk art contest and more.

Honest Weight was founded in 1976 as a small basement project. Over the past 47 years, the company has grown and evolved through many locations. Open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, Honest Weight is a member owned and operated cooperative committed to offering the community more ecologically sustainable ways of living.

On June 15, after the store opens at 8 a.m., the first 110 guests will get a $10 Honest Weight gift card and reusable shopping bag. Flash sales and local vendors offering samples will be happening throughout the day.

Pre-registered artists to start on their submission for our Chalk Art Contest. You can register on the Eventbrite website. All funds raised will benefit Albany Free Food Fridges. Winners will get gift card prizes.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Job Fair and Membership Drive. The cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an open house on free and low-cost workshops and services at Honest Weight in the Teaching Kitchen and Community Rooms. There will also be free face painting.

At 4:30 p.m., the Music Jam group will perform in the Community Room. At 5 p.m., a Queer Family Support Group will be in the Coop Café, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be Angel Card Readings in the Conference Room.

Honest Weight Food Co-op also has a satellite café at the Empire State Plaza. To view Honest Weight’s products and to learn more about the co-op, you can visit the Honest Weight website.