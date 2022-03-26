ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Homeless Code Blue alert has been issued in Albany beginning Saturday, March 26, and lasting until Tuesday, March 29. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) last issued a Code Blue Alert on March 21, as bitter cold temperatures again swept the Capital Region during the overnight hours.

Code Blue is a humanitarian cold-weather program that makes it easier for homeless people to find shelter in wintery weather. It is called when temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

Homeless residents in Albany County can seek shelter at the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street. Those in need can also call the HATAS hotline at (518) 463-2124.