ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Code Blue Extreme has been activated by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) effective on Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, April 17. Officials say colder temperatures are expected in the Capital Region tonight.

HATAS said a Code Blue Extreme Alert is called when the temperatures are expected to be at 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions. Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to:

Capital City Rescue Mission at 229 South Pearl Street.

Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Chruch).

IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street.

Anyone in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. If you see someone local who needs housing assistance, contact a local homeless provider for more information.