GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HomeGoods, a home decor store, is opening in Glenmont on October 29. The grand opening will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the store in Glenmont Plaza at 388 Feura Bush Road.

HomeGoods said its prices are normally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ regular prices. The store features top brands and designer merchandise including furniture, rugs, lighting, decorations, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, and more.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” said President of HomeGoods John Ricciuti. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Glenmont, NY with a new HomeGoods.”

To celebrate the new store opening, HomeGoods will give a $10,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.