ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hollowed Harvest is set to return to the Altamont Fairgrounds for its third year. The event’s Jack-O’-Lantern displays will be up Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 30.

Hollowed Harvest features scenes with over 7,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns in total. New this year is a walk-through Jack-O’-Lantern tunnel, intricately carved organic pumpkins, and a season pass ticket option that allows attendees to visit as often as they’d like.

“The Hollowed Harvest brings to life many of Halloween’s beloved tales that are sure to amaze audiences of all ages! We’re excited to bring this Halloween tradition back to the Capital Region, and look forward to sharing brand new Jack-O’-Lantern displays with returning and new guests” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event.

Tickets are on sale now on the Hollowed Harvest website. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the event. General admission tickets, which require a time-specific reservation, are $20 for adults, $16 for children, and kids under 3 are free. VIP/open admission and season passes are also available.

Event-goers can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to walk through the entire show. A full schedule is available on the Hollowed Harvest website.