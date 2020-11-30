Holiday travel results in higher gas prices, but still low compared to 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up on Monday. AAA reports that the national average is $2.13—an increase of $0.02. New York’s average is $2.23, which is up $0.01.

Albany gas prices have risen $0.005 per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations. Gas prices in Albany are $0.012 per gallon higher than a month ago, and $0.37 per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $1.99 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon, a difference of $0.40 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen $0.018 per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11 per gallon today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $0.476 per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national and state averages were $0.10 different one year ago, too, but at $2.59 and $2.69. New York was still the higher of the two averages.

Although the demand for gas went up around Thanksgiving, there were fewer holiday travelers this year. Here’s the breakdown for upstate New York: