GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza will host weekly “Holiday Strolls” each Sunday beginning November 20, lasting until December 18. The strolls will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re very excited to welcome guests for our Holiday Stroll. This is such a special time of year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our valued shoppers,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “To make sure all of our guests are on Santa’s Nice List, 10% of the proceeds from Bountiful Bread’s hot cocoa cart will be donated to the Guilderland YMCA.”

A special tree-lighting ceremony will take place November 20, coinciding with the first-holiday stroll of the season. The ceremony and celebration will kick off at 5 p.m., with performances from the Albany Gay Men’s Chorus and solo artist Lennox. The opening stroll will also include free hot chocolate from Bountiful Bread’s hot cocoa cart.

Each stroll will offer complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides by Bowman Carriages, live music by Lennox, and photos with Santa Claus.