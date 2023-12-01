ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont announced the return of their Holiday Marketplace. The events will be held every Saturday through December 23.

The marketplace will feature a plethora of local vendors and businesses offering their crafts at the farm. Indian Ladder will also host several special events during the season, with their full schedule detailed below:

Indian Ladder Farms Holiday Schedule 2023

December 1: Holiday Tree Lighting – 6 p.m.

December 2: Holiday Marketplace – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 4: Breakfast with Santa* – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 8: Fused Glass Holiday Tree Making Class* – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

December 9: Holiday Marketplace – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 10: Breakfast with Santa* – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Howliday Ugly Sweater Party and Contest with Santa* – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

December 16: Holiday Marketplace – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wassailing in the Orchard – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 18: Breakfast with Santa* – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 23: Breakfast with Santa* – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holiday Marketplace – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 31: New Year’s Eve for Kids – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Year’s Eve Bonfire – 5 p.m.

*require tickets or registration

Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road. The majority of events are free to attend, but you can purchase tickets and register online for activities that require it by visiting the farm’s website.