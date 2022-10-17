ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash. Hoffman is holding the event on Saturday and Sunday, and anyone can participate by donating one non-perishable food item at any exterior or full-service location to participate. Locations can be found on their website.

Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 17 different food pantries, to assist families and people in need. The 17 pantries include:

The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)

• Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)

• Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)

• The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)

• Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam)

• Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)

• Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)

• Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Binghamton)

• Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)

• People’s Place (Kingston)

• South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)

• The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)

• Franklin Community Center (Saratoga)

• Utica Food Pantry (Utica)

• Rome Food Pantry (Rome)

• Utica Rescue Mission (Utica)

• The Salvation Army in Hudson (Hudson)

Suggestions of non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.), canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly.