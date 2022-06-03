ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site will host a ‘Pinkster’ celebration on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 32 Catherine Street in Albany’s historic South End. Once considered a colonial Dutch-American holiday has also become an African-American celebration of family, hope, and cultural identity.

Pinkster has been shaped over the 18th century by cultural traditions originally brought to the Hudson River Valley by enslaved West and Central Africans and developed by their descendants. What was a former Dutch religious observance has evolved into a spring festival at which enslaved men and women reunited with loved ones to form new traditions, including storytelling, music, dance, food, and the selection of the Pinkster King.

This event is free to the public. The day’s festivities will feature music performances by Melody Africa and Pinkster Players, participatory dance, live music, and food in addition to other activities. For details about this and other programs and events visit the NYS Park’s webpage.