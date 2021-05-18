Historic Albany Foundation opens preservation award applications

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of May being Preservation Month, the Historic Albany Foundation is now accepting nominations and applications for its 2021 Preservation Merit Awards.

For more than 45 years, Historic Albany Foundation has preserved and protected buildings that have architectural, historic or civic value by providing technical assistance, educational programming and advocacy efforts. The Foundation has given annual awards to projects, individuals and organizations that demonstrate best practices, excellence, and a commitment to preservation techniques and initiatives.

All qualifying projects must be within the County of Albany and applications must be fully complete by May 31. Self-nominations are accepted.

Awards include:

Preservation Merit Award

Preservation Initiative Award

Stewardship Award

Main Street Award

Certificate of Recognition

Sustainable Cities Award

The Katherine Onufer Young Preservationist Award, which is new this year, will be given to a person 40-years-old or younger who has made a substantial impact on the community and preservation in Albany. This award is named in honor of an HAF board member who passed away in 2020.

The Preservation Merit Awards will be presented at the HAF Annual Meeting on September 23.