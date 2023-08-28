ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hilary Swank movie “The Good Mother,” which was filmed in Albany, is set to release in theaters on Friday, September 1. The movie is also having a special screening at the Madison Theatre in Albany on September 7 with a Q&A with the filmmakers.

“The Good Mother” is a noir thriller set during the opioid crisis in 2016. Swank stars as a Times Union reporter looking to find her son’s killer in the world of heroin trafficking. The movie was filmed in Albany in the summer of 2022.

The film also stars Olivia Cooke, Jack Reynor, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis, and Karen Aldridge. You can watch the trailer on Youtube.

“The Good Mother” was written by Madison Harrison and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, friends who grew up in Albany and attended The Free School. Joris-Peyrafitte also directs the film.

At the September 7 screening, Albany County Film Commissioner Debby Goedeke will present Joris-Peyrafitte with its Trailblazer Award. The event will also feature an audience question-and-answer session with the filmmakers after the screening of the film.

Tickets are limited for the special screening. You can get tickets by emailing andria@themadisontheatre.com or visiting the Fandango website.

The film will also have showings at Regal Cinemas in Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall, as well as the Landmark Spectrum Theatre in Albany, once it is released. You can look at showtimes and buy tickets on the Fandango website.